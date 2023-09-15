Popular swimming spots at Huntsville State Park closed to the public after alligator sightings

On Saturday, swimmers got the shock of their lives when they spotted a huge gator just feet away from them at Raven Lake.

HOUSTON — The designated swimming area at the Huntsville State Park Raven Lake was still blocked off Friday after a scary encounter with a large alligator.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, the swimming area remained closed “due to low lake levels.”

On Saturday, swimmers got the shock of their lives when they spotted a huge gator just feet away from them. The reptile was reportedly 14 feet long and way too close for comfort.

“Look at how big it is,” says a man taking video of the alligator swimming close to some of the visitors in the water.

Since then, more alligator warning signs have been posted throughout the park, and the swimming area has been taped off and closed -- for good reason.

When reporter Matt Doughtery went to the park Friday, it didn't take him long to spot an alligator swimming in the area.

Erin Neis and Kevin Ticec visited Huntsville State Park for the first time Friday and they said they didn't expect to be on the lookout for gators.

“It was a little spooky seeing that sign in the middle of Texas,” said park visitor Erin Neis.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, if you have a close encounter with an alligator, you should back away slowly. This is especially true if it begins to hiss. Alligators will defend themselves if they are cornered.

Although it’s rare for gators to chase people, they’re fast and can run up to 35 miles per hour on land.

Park officials said alligators have a natural fear of humans and almost all nuisances involving alligators are created by park visitors who feed them, leading the gators to associate food with humans.

Feeding alligators at the state park is a crime.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in Saturday’s close encounter at the park.

Wildlife officials say they saw a 10-foot alligator near the location shortly after the encounter and are discussing if removal efforts are necessary.