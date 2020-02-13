BRYAN, Texas — The Travis Bryan Midtown Park, previously known as Travis Bryan Municipal Park, off Villa Maria Rd. will soon be home to exciting new activities for the community.

"We're really excited about all the things in phase one of Travis Bryan Midtown Park," said the City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. "There is one piece that we said sports and entertainment, it was the final domino of phase one of Travis Bryan Midtown Park."

The City of Bryan, BigShots Golf, ClubCorp and Villa Maria Partnership announced that a new entertainment venue, BigShots Aggieland will be coming to the park.

BigShots Aggieland will break ground in April 2020. It is expected to open spring of 2021. This will be BigShots Golf's fourth venue nationwide.

"This has been a long time coming, it is definitely very exciting," Nelson said.

The 35,000‐square-foot cutting‐edge golf, dining and entertainment venue joins the other amenities expected to come to the park. Those amenities are an indoor sports and event facility, upgraded baseball and softball fields and more.

"It's really a regional destination in our park," Nelson said.

BigShots Aggieland will have 60 game bays that feature cutting edge technology, like Doppler radar tracking system

"It'll have a live play where you can play your buddy in another city or state," said Tom Wehner, the CEO of BigShots Golf.

With the key features being technology at the new venue, BigShots Golf believes it will be a spot for families and friends to connect.

"Technology kind of rules our world," Wehner said. "We make people hang up and hang out, and get together and talk about old times."

Jim and Allyson Butler are part of why BigShots Golf is coming to Bryan/College Station. They will own and operate the facility.

"Golf has been part of my personal family for many, many years," said Jim Butler.

The Butlers are excited to be part of the future of entertainment for all ages in the Brazos Valley.

"I anticipate it being very family-friendly," Jim Butler said. "We have a putt-putt course and we want to introduce children to the game of golf through this facility."

