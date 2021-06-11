61st Annual I Love America celebration to be held July 3

The day long event will have food trucks, vendors, live music and more

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — College Station Noon Lions Club, the cities of Bryan and College Station and the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum are hosting the 61st Annual I Love America Celebration on Saturday, July 3 at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

The event will host ten hours of fun for the family, food trucks, a movie showing and laser light show.

"College Station Noon Lions started the Independence Day celebration in 1960," Amy Raine, I love America Committee Chair said. "This annual event has been held at seven different locations over six decades. 10,000 people are expected to attend this year."

On top of the numerous activities throughout the day, free screenings for children provided by the Lions KidSight trailer will also be available. The Salvation Army will be accepting donation at the Bob and Wanda Senior and Community Center as well.

A screening of the Disney movie "Miracle" will be held at 7 o'clock and will be free to the public. At 9:30 that evening just after sundown, "Dazzling Drama," a patriotic laser light show is set to lighten the sky, will also free to the public.