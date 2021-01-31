Need a ride to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Brazos Transit District has you covered!

BTD is offering free rides to anyone needing a COVID-19 vaccine in several counties throughout the Brazos Valley.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — If you're eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but don't have a way to get to the vaccination center, the Brazos Transit District has got you covered.

Beginning Monday, February 1, anyone who needs a ride can get one for free from BTD. Just call (979) 778-0607 to schedule your ride. BTD said it isn't just servicing Brazos County. You can get a free ride to and from the vaccination center if you live in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Montgomery, Robertson, Waller and Washington counties.

If you live in Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Liberty, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby and Trinity counties, you're also eligible for a free ride from BTD.

If you are still trying to figure out what the COVID-19 vaccine is all about, we've got an online guide. Click the link below to go to that guide.