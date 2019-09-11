COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Union Pacific’s iconic “Big Boy” steam locomotive arrived in College Station Friday and with it came a special announcement.

The locomotive 41-41 will have a permanent home outside the Bush library and museum.

The last time the locomotive was in the area was when it carried the body of President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place.

The Bush family says to have the locomotive here in College Station means the world to them.

“This is a convergence of lots of things my dad loved,” Neil Bush said. “I’ll never forget seeing this incredible 4141 locomotive carrying dad to his ultimate resting place.”

Union Pacific and the George Bush Library and Museum expect the train’s new homecoming to take place some time next year.

