In-person summer classes allowed, Brazos Valley schools react

BRYAN, Texas — Gov. Abbott announced the move into phase two and reopen many businesses and groups Monday. He also announced school districts could have in-person summer classes as early as June 1.

For those school districts that are holding in-person summer classes, they must follow certain health protocols set by the Texas Education Agency.

For example, there should be no more than 11 people enclosed in a space together on campus including teachers, student desks should be six-feet apart from one another and students on campus should have their temperature taken daily.

In-person summer school must also be an option for all students, even if a student is using the courses to get to the next grade or fulfill a credit.

In a statement sent to KAGS News, Bryan ISD said:

"Bryan ISD will hold summer school in June online, by invitation only for students who have the most need for additional instruction. Parents of these students are being notified individually. We hope to hold summer enrichment camps in July that would be conducted in-person. This will be dependent on the situation with COVID-19 in Brazos County and based on guidance at that time from our local health authority, the Department of State Health Services, and the governor.”

For College Station ISD, opening facilities for summer programs, including in-person summer school, is still to be decided.

“Tomorrow we’ll have a meeting with a number of our directors and folks that are responsible for summer camps and activities then take a look at guidance (TEA) commissioner and governor put out in the last few days," said Mike Martindale, the superintendent for CSISD.

Although ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Martindale does not believe high schools and middle schools will move from online.

“Those folks are already registering for those (courses online) and will proceed forward with that," Martindale said. "The conversations we really need to have are with our elementary enrichment and also our summer day camp.”

Martindale also stated it would probably take longer than June 1 to implement guidelines and health protocols set by the TEA.