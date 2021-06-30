Independence Day 2021 celebrations across Brazos Valley

A series of events will be sure to keep the family entertained this weekend

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley is gearing up for a packed Independence Day this weekend. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many cities and local organizations canceled events. Not this year.

Here is a list of just a few events that are happening across the area:

61st Annual I Love America Celebration

Saturday, July 3 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek

College Station Noon Lions Club, the cities of Bryan and College Station and the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum is hosting the 61st Annual I Love America Celebration on Saturday, July 3 at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

On top of the numerous activities throughout the day, free screenings for children provided by the Lions KidSight trailer will also be available. The Salvation Army will be accepting donations at the Bob and Wanda Senior and Community Center as well.

A screening of the Disney movie "Miracle" will be held at 7 o'clock and will be free to the public. At 9:30 that evening just after sundown, "Dazzling Drama," a patriotic laser light show is set to lighten the sky, will also free to the public.

Navasota Freedom Festival

Friday, July 2, 6 p.m. in Downtown Navasota

Downtown Navasota is hosting its annual freedom festival this Friday, July 2, two days before Independence Day.

The festival will include a parade that begins at 6 p.m. with live music with a live performance from Journey tribute band Escape starting after at 7 p.m.

The event will then be topped off with a fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Laura's Bartending Service will be at the event providing drinks and refreshments for visitors.

Stars and Stripes Pups & Pints

Saturday, July 3, 2 to 5 p.m. at Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

Mo's Irish Pub and Grill at Century Square in College Station is teaming up with Bryan Animal Center from 2 to 4 p.m. to bring in a few adoptable dogs to hang out and meet on their patio.

Patrons can also bring their pup for the day where cold beer and refreshments will be served to all human guests though special doggy treats will also be available. DJ Spaceman will be playing throughout the duration of the event.

4th of July Red, White & Blues Show

Saturday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. at Silverado Rodeo

Musician Bigg Robb is headlining Red, White & Blues Show on Saturday, July 3 at the Silverado Rodeo on Sandy Point Road in Bryan, Texas. Texas for the presale is $25 and table reservations are available.