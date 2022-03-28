Spring is a popular time for people to plan their weddings but prices going up affect local wedding planners.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — With springtime comes wedding season and many couples are ready to walk down the aisle. Though, with prices on several key parts of these ceremonies increasing many are finding their dream day is turning into a nightmare.

KAGS reporter William Johnson spoke with local wedding planner Erin Joyner who has been planning weddings for more than 20 years. Most of the weddings she works on come out of the Bryan, College Station Texas area.

“I really just fell into it and started off doing my friend's weddings and then decided to make a business out of it," said Joyner.

But with the price of everything from catering to flowers increasing, Joyner said she doesn’t always know what the cost will be from week to week. With prices constantly fluxing Joyner must keep couples up to date before the big day.

“I have to check in with them periodically to make sure that their pricing is still correct because I don’t want to contact a potential client and give them an estimate and have to increase it because everyone is increasing their costs," said Joyner.

She said the cost of flowers has risen at least 30 percent and the cost per plate for catering is now several dollars more. Despite prices driving forward, she’s continuing to help couples, refusing to see these prices as a setback.

“When you do things over and over and everything turns out beautiful and the way you planned it and people are really happy with your work, it makes it easy to keep going," said Joyner

Even with prices increasing Joyner said she’s already planning 20 weddings this year alone.