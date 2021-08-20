Inside Tiny Hope Village's mission to give the homeless a place of their own

Tiny Hope Village is building its first home and is looking for donations to continue after

BRYAN, Texas — On Sunday afternoons at Neal Park, Dan Kiniry and Carolyn Kennard have spent the last few years feeding the homeless in Bryan.

Kiniry started helping the homeless fourteen years ago with hopes of, one day, being able to build an area for them to live in. Now, his dream may soon become a reality.

Working as the Executive Director of Tiny Hope Village, he has already raised thousands of dollars to help start the process of building homes for the homeless population in Brazos County. So far, Kiniry says they have enough to start the process on the first home.

In the meantime, he plans on continuing to serve food to the homeless at Neal Park with some help from neighbors in the area. Kennard is one of those few who has been nicknamed “The Potluck Queen” by the people she’s served.

Kennard says she enjoys helping others because she understands what it’s like to struggle and wants to see others overcome their own circumstances.