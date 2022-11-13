Internet Reacts | Broadway Theater's Playbill, leaves Twitter due to 'tolerance for hate'

As of Friday, when the outlet posted the message the Twitter account with more than 400,00 followers has not been active.

NEW YORK — Playbill has decided to turn a new script as its chapter with the social media platform Twitter has come to an end.

Playbill, you know those yellow pamphlets you get at a Broadway show? Thespians around the internet reacted to the Broadway theater news outlet's decision to leave the platform due to "greatly expanded [its] tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation."

As of Friday, when the outlet posted the message the Twitter account with more than 400,000 followers has not been active.

Playbill's other associated pages -- @PLAYBILLder, @PlaybillStore and @PlaybiillTravel are also no longer active, according to the news outlet.

Reactions to the news of the deactivation were mixed:

Some users were upset about Playbill's decision to leave the platform. One user wrote, "How is Facebook or Instagram any better morally?"

Twitter user, Kevin Osbourne ( @kevin_m_osbourne), expressed his disappointment online saying, "We need more people standing up to hate, not running from it."

One user said, "Calling it grandstanding is grandstanding".

Others tried to see where Playbill is coming from in their released statement. As well as offering other social media platforms similar to Twitter that have been recently gaining popularity:

As Elon Musk continues to tweak Twitter to his liking, he has admitted that there will be some hits and misses.

Other celebrities and brands have complained about Twitter Blue and impersonations happening on the platform.

A medical pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly clarified Thursday that their accounts had been impersonated. A fake Twitter account posing as the company said it would be offering free insulin.

Spokesperson for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly says they're in communication with Twitter to address the fake-but-verified Eli Lilly tweet that has been up for three hours and has 1,500 retweets and 10,000 likes https://t.co/Ai3lq50YRh pic.twitter.com/zIWDsd8c0B — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) November 10, 2022

Later the account was suspended and the company posted a statement about the incident on its official Twitter page.

We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad. — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) November 10, 2022

Last week, Singer Doja Cat was also experiencing issues like others on the platform when it came to changing the profile name on the site. Elon replied that he was in the midst of "working on it".

It will be very interesting to see if other companies and celebrities follow suit as more changes come to Twitter.