‘The plane landed safely’ | Search called off for reported down military aircraft near Woodville

An emergency management director with Tyler County tells 12News no aircraft has been found.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas law enforcement officials have called off the search for a crashed aircraft after receiving false reports about a down plane near the Polk and Tyler County line.

Tyler County's Emergency management director Ken Jobe tells 12News the situation was being investigated after multiple reports to 911, but no military aircraft was found.

Kobe said he believes there was an error in the reporting from the 911 calls.

"There was a plane witness, and there was smoke on the ground. But the smoke on ground was determined to be controlled burns, not a crash. Units are being called off and going back in service. Nothing was found," Kobe said.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety in the Southeast Texas Region also confirmed there's no scene and no crash. The plane landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., an AMBUS from the Atascocita fire department and the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council were dispatched to an "aircraft emergency" near the Tyler County Airport.

Multiple reports to local authorities of a military plane crash near Woodville prompted the investigation.

We are pleased to report that law enforcement & first responders have learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in LA. https://t.co/zX2tBUxCe8 — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 3, 2021

