Burleson County Sheriff's Office says preliminary report revealed cause of death was drowning.

SOMERVILLE, Texas — On May 31, investigators released new information after a body was discovered in Lake Somerville on Monday including the identity of the body and the current cause of death.

John Pollock, Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff's Office said the body of a man found in Lake Somerville was identified as 26-year-old Jim Ross Cole Jr. of Round Top, Texas.

“Anytime this happens, anytime that there’s a death, anything by drowning or any means, it’s always shocking," said Pollock.

Pollock said his investigators believe that Cole died some 24 to 36 hours prior to being discovered and that the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary report revealed that Cole may have drowned.

“They came some time on Saturday, were supposed to be out by 10, and we believe at that point the individual probably went into the water and was discovered at 10:30 a.m. on Monday," said Pollock.

After the body was found, Pollock said several employees came to the victim’s aid.

“The Welch Park worker who was also nearby who also saw what was happening had gone into the water and pulled the victim up onto the shoreline," said Pollock.

According to Pollock, there were three drownings in 2020 at Lake Somerville.

“We worked three drownings at Lake Somerville. Memorial day was our first one in 2020," said Pollock.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office now has to wait for toxicology reports to see if any substances were found in Cole's system.