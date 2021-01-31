Iola man arrested after large amount of steroids, gun and two jars of urine found in his car in College Station

Investigators said the man told them the urine was for passing drug tests. Many of the drugs seized were steroids.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — An Iola man was arrested in Brazos County after a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop allegedly turned up several illegal items.

Brian Wright, 32, is charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, one count possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, four counts possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and one count drug test falsification.

A trooper with Texas DPS said they pulled the truck Wright was driving over for only having one license plate. Wright was driving westbound on State Highway 30 on Saturday and pulled over into the parking lot of a nearby convenience store in College Station.

The trooper said when they walked up to the truck to talk to Wright, they could smell marijuana and told him they were going to search the truck. The trooper said during the search they found the following:

Less than a gram of THC oil and wax

24 grams of marijuana

2 10mL vials of Nandrolone decanoate (steroid)

1 10mL vial of Testosterone enanthate (anabolic steroid)

2 10mL vials of Sustanon (anabolic steroid)

2 10mL vials of Masteron Enanthate (anabolic steroid)

1 10mL vial of Trenbolone Acetate (anabolic steroid)

1 10mL vial of Trenbolone Enanthate (anabolic steroid)

1 30mL vial of Clenbuterol (steroid only prescribed outside the U.S. for human use)

48 pills of Clomiphene Citrate (a pill used to induce ovulation in women)

85 capsules of Tadalafil (used to treat erectile disfunction)

79 capsules of Anastrazole (used to treat breast cancer)

152 unknown blue skull shaped pills

25 unknown green skull shaped pills

2 bottles of urine

Smith & Wesson handgun

Many of the drugs allegedly found in the truck were steroids. Clenbuterol is a steroid that is used by veterinarians but is illegal to use on humans in the United States. It is used in other countries to treat asthma. Trenbolone acetate is a steroid that is used to promote muscle growth in cattle and is also used by veterinarians.

Wright allegedly told the trooper the two jars of urine are used to pass drug tests.