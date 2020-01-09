The letter also made shooting threats against the person's workplace and other public places, according to officials.

Irving police are investigating an alleged hate crime in which they are calling an "isolated incident."

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, a community member received a letter with a subhead that reads: "Return back to your country."

The letter states and makes claims that "American citizens in the IT industry and other professions have lost their jobs to many Indians and Chinese."

The letter also makes shooting threats against the person, according to a copy posted by the police department.

Authorities say an investigator has been assigned to the case. Police say they don't have evidence at this time that the letter was sent to more than one person.

"If you have received a letter let us know. We take harassment and hate crime extremely seriously," the department said.