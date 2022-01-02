How to spot a phone scam before you become a victim

The College Station Police Department reported there have been at least two kidnapping hoax scams targeting local people.

In the past few days, at least two people have been targeted, the department said. So how do you spot a scam and what should you do if you think you're in the middle of one? Well, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has information you will want to know if you get one of these calls.

1. It may sound like it's from an agency you know

Scammers often pretend to be from an organization you know. They might pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the IRS, or make up a name that sounds official. They can use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID and make it look like it is from the IRS, a bank or another government entity.

2. You are told you either won a prize, there is a problem with your computer or you are committing a crime

Scammers usually say there's either a problem or a prize. They might say you're in trouble with the government, or you owe money, or someone in your family had an emergency. Some scammers say there's a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify your information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes.

Scammers also may call and say they need access to your computer because there is software that needs updating. They will work very hard to keep you on the phone and try to convince you that something is wrong.

3. You will start to feel pressured, sometimes scammers will try to scare you

Scammers often pressure you to act immediately. Scammers want you to act before you have time to think things through. If you're on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you can't check out their story. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted.

4. You get told to pay a certain way

Scammers will often tell you to pay in a specific way. They often insist that you pay by sending money through a money transfer company, like Cash App and Venmo, or by putting money on a gift card. Some will even send you a fake check, tell you to deposit it, and then send them money.

Another way scammers will try to get you is by telling you about a refund you're getting. For example, they may tell you that you are getting a refund of $500, however, they will deposit $5,000 and then tell you to repay them the money in gift cards or a money order. However, their deposit is not real.

Now that you know the signs of a scam it is important to know what can you do about it. The easiest thing is don't answer calls from numbers you don't recognize. You can also register your numbers on the national do not call list at no cost.

Never give out personal information to people you have never met before no matter who they say they are or who they say they work for.