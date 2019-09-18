BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M Agrilife Extension hosts its semi-annual car seat check up event on Tuesday.

Parents drive their cars to the parking lot behind Bryan Target to have their car seats inspected by a certified technician.

"Pretty much every vehicle that comes in, there's a 99% chance that something is going to be wrong with the vehicle...when the parent shows up, we're going to take a look inside the vehicle, to see how that child arrive. depending on their height, their weight, their age, especially, we're going to determine if that child is in the correct car seat," said Texas A & M Agrilife Extension Program Coordinator Mike Gruidry.

Sponsored by TxDot and David Stark Law Firm, the event is able to provide families with new car seats if the ones they have are not safe to be used.

One mother of four received four new car seats today.

"Since I didn’t know the history of the carseats, I actually bought them from somebody, then I had to get two new carseats automatically, because I didn’t know the history of a car crash or anything with the car seats, so they gave me two more car seats. I highly recommend it to anyone that might think that their stuff isn't, right but might not be correctly, might not be tight enough, or anything like that," said mother Brenesha Robinson,

You can sign up at buckleup.tamu.edu for a child safety seat inspection.

