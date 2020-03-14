NAVASOTA, Texas — If you've passed through the city of Navasota, odds are you have taken a drive on Washington Ave.

"It is our main drag through town, it is Hwy 105 and connects to Hwy 6," said Bert Miller, the mayor for the city of Navasota.

Washington Ave. dates back to the early 1800s and when Texas became independent from Mexico.

"We had both railroads coming through town and it was a major shipping area," Miller said.

The shipments contained mostly cotton, which would be transported all over the country.

"Sometimes you'd have cotton just solid in the road ready to be shipped out," Miller said.

Now in 2020, the railroads still run through Washington Ave., but there is now an improved downtown with plenty of sidewalks surrounding it. Downtown Navasota is the city's major economic center, drawing in many people from in and out of town.

"The look of it being one long strip is really cool," Miller said. "We have the theater, the arts and shopping which all together tracks even more people."

The city of Navasota has entered Washington Ave. in fifth annual America's Main Streets contest. Each main street submitted goes through several rounds of voting. The street with the most votes at the end of the contest wins $25,000.

The city hopes winning the contest will be able to help complete the streetscapes project that has been going on for more than 10 years.

Miller looks forward to being able to show off the city's 'main street.'

"Whether they come to visit or whether they come to live here, either way, it's great with us," Miller said.

The first round of voting runs from Feb. 24 - April 19. Then the cities that made the semifinals get voted on from April 27-May 24. The winner will be announced on June 2.

To vote click HERE.

RELATED: List of school closures in the Brazos Valley

RELATED: UPDATE: Chilifest Music Festival canceled for 2020

RELATED: ESD #1 celebrates commissioners for years of service to south Brazos County