It's time to say goodbye to B/CS Salvation Army Commanders as they move on to next assignment

Captains Ryerson received transfer orders and will end their command in Bryan College Station on June 21, 2020.

BRYAN, Texas — After four years serving here in the Bryan College Station community, Captains Analese and Paul Ryerson will make the move to Lawrenceville, GA where they will serve as the new leaders of The Salvation Army in that community. Their last day of service here in B/CS will be June 21, 2020.

The average assignment in any one location is three to five years, so when Captains Ryerson of The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station recently received a call from Salvation Army leadership saying it was time to pack up and move, it was not completely unexpected.

“While we look forward to what God has in store for us in Lawrenceville, we will deeply miss our friends and community partners here in B/CS," said Ryerson. "We are proud to have called Aggieland home for the last four years. This community welcomed us with open arms when we moved here, and we have enjoyed every minute.

Lieutenants Tim and Andrea Israel, along with their two daughters, will arrive in mid-June to take command of The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station. They are currently serving as the commanders of The Salvation Army in Arlington, TX.