Cornelieus withdraws recount for College Station City Council Place 1, Brick re-elected

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It is now official.

Bob Brick has been re-elected to College Station City Council Place 1 after Jason Cornelius announced he was withdrawing his recount. The two had been separated by just five votes in the November 3 election.

College Station election officials said the Place 1 2020 election was one of the closest in the city's history. Brick received 15,395 votes and Cornelius received 15,390. Once the close vote was determined, Cornelius submitted a petition for a recount. However, after absentee and mail-in ballots were recounted without any changes to the outcome, election officials said Cornelius withdrew the petition.

KAGS anchor and reporter, Gabriela Garcia, spoke to Cornelius about his petition last week. He said no matter what happens, he's staying active in the community.

“To see how many people were able to get out and vote this year was great, and I’m glad that the process was able to be seen at that magnitude," he said.