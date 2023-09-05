Precinct Two Constable Christopher Bates, Sr. was named 2023 United States Constable of the Year by the National Constables and Marshals Association.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A longtime Jefferson County constable and Port Arthur native has a received a national award that recognizes his commitment to his community.

Precinct Two Constable Christopher Bates, Sr. was named 2023 United States Constable of the Year by the National Constables and Marshals Association (NCMA) during the 50th Year Annual Training Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Constables who received this prestigious award are nominated for showing or achieving outstanding and notable actions in their office, community, state or nation, according to the NCMA's website.

They are also nominated due to their service to area citizens, going above and beyond the duties of their office, providing and/or promoting services or events to raise awareness to a cause to benefit citizens or fellow officers and more.

“I was left speechless when NCMA President, Council Nedd and Vice President, Rowdy Hayden, presented me with the award," Bates, Sr. said in a news release. "I am truly honored to represent all 50 States by receiving such an prestigious recognition. I'm equally honored to represent, Jefferson County, Texas and my hometown Port Arthur! God is good."

Bates, Sr. was sworn in as constable on January 1, 2013 when he was only 27 years old, making him the second youngest constable in the history of Texas, according to his bio.

He is the youngest elected official ever in Jefferson County, and the first African-American constable of precinct two.

