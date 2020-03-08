Joe Biden announces key staff hires in Texas, an emerging battleground state

Two Latinas will lead his campaign in Texas, his campaign announced Monday.

TEXAS, USA — Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is staffing up in Texas, a state that is showing promise as a competitive battleground in the 2020 November election.

Two of his top hires are Latinas: Rebecca Acuña will serve as Texas state director while Jennifer Longoria will serve as deputy state director, according to the campaign.

His campaign hires also include a previous candidate for high-ranking elections in Texas. Mike Collier, Biden's senior advisor, was the 2014 Democratic nominee for Texas comptroller before running against Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2018, a close race.

Biden's campaign has also hired Tariq Thowfeek, former communications director for the Texas Democratic Party, as communications director for Biden. Jane Hamilton, a veteran political strategist, will serve as the strategic advisor for the campaign. And Shekira Dennis has been named the director of coalitions.

A July 12 poll released by the Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler, Biden led by five percentage points. Four years ago, now-president Donald Trump was ahead of Hillary Clinton by as much as 11 points in Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.