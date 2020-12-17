College Station man indicted for manslaughter for suspected DWI crash

Joel Becerra, 21, is accused of driving drunk and crashing his car through a College Station neighborhood. His passenger was killed in the crash.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man, who was arrested back in October for allegedly driving drunk and crashing through a College Station neighborhood, has now been indicted for manslaughter.

Joel Becerra, 21, is accused of killing his passenger, Ariana Lopez, in the crash. It happened on October 23, 2020 just after 3 a.m. on Luther Street in College Station. Witnesses called 911 after they said a car was out of control, drove through several yards and then hit a light pole on the corner of Fairview Avenue. The witnesses said Lopez was crushed after the light pole came crashing down on the vehicle's roof.

Officers who responded to the scene said Becerra allegedly admitted to drinking several beers a few hours earlier but couldn't exactly say how much he had.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from nearby homes that allegedly show Becerra's car going at a high rate of speed down Luther Street. Once the car leaves the view of the camera, investigators said the crash could be heard.