State Rep. John Raney tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling fine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — State Representative John Raney, who serves District 14 College Station, has tested positive for COVID-19 he said. During a routine test before going to the House floor Thursday, Raney said his test came back positive, although he said he was not feeling any symptoms at the time.

Raney left the state capitol and went home, he said. Friday, Raney said he had mild symptoms with a slight cough, but otherwise was feeling fine. He has been excused for attendance on the House floor until he recovers.

Raney said he was vaccinated back in February. Nearly a week ago, House members voted to lift the mask mandate while House members were in chamber and during committee hearings.

