Navasota Police Department names John Shoemaker as new Assistant Police Chief

Shoemaker previously served as an Investigator with the police department, and will be sworn in to his new position on Monday, May 8.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota and Navasota Police Department have revealed in a press release that John Shoemaker has been named the new Assistant Police Chief for the city.

“I am pleased to welcome Assistant Chief Shoemaker in his new role at the Navasota Police Department,” Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said in the release. “His leadership and willingness to serve will allow our department to continue to provide the best services to our community.”

Shoemaker has been with the Navasota Police Department for over eight years, holding a number of positions within the department including police officer, Special Response Team member, command leadership, and in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), where he has been serving as an investigator.

“Over the years, Shoemaker has demonstrated his willingness to go above and beyond his assigned police duties by helping on community projects, events, and other leadership projects that better our community,” City Manager, Jason Weeks said.