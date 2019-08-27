BRYAN, Texas —

Bryan ISD’s Johnson Elementary has earned the title of 2018-2019 Texas Honor Roll School from the Educational Results Partnership.

Bryan ISD

ERP is a nonprofit organization that strives to improve student outcomes and career readiness by ensuring students are equipped with the skills needed to enter today’s workforce.

They give the honor roll distinction to high performing schools and districts who are improving student outcomes through their demonstration of high student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

Johnson Elementary is one of 855 schools in Texas to earn this prestigious title.

For more information on the ERP Honor Roll, you can visit their website.

