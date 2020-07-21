Join the College Station City Council; candidate filings underway

The city council is currently accepting applications for Council Places 1, 3 and 5.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station City Council is currently accepting applications for Council Places 1, 3 and 5. The filing period ends August 17.

Eligible candidates have to be at least 18 years old on the first day of their term, a U.S. citizen, a qualified Texas voter, and a College Station resident for at least one year prior to Election Day on Tuesday November 3.

You can pick up an application at College Station City Hall at the City Secretary’s Office, or you can email secretary Tanya Smith.

Below are the current filings submitted for the City Council Places.

Place-1

Bob Brick (incumbent)

Jason Cornelius

Place-3

Linda Harvell (incumbent)

Dell Seiter

Place-5

John Nichols (incumbent)

For more election information, you can go to cstx.gov/elections.