Jordan Hall reverses Texas A&M decision, to remain at Saint Joseph's; withdrawals from NBA Draft

Hall should be one to watch for the 2022 NBA Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M commit Jordan Hall will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA draft and instead return to Saint Joseph’s next season.

First reported by CBS Sports, Hall initially committed to the Aggies as a transfer in the spring after excelling in his freshmen campaign in Philadelphia. He made the decision to withdraw after speaking with officials.

Hall averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steal last season, leading his team in three of those categories. His 5.7 assists per game lead all Division 1 freshmen. Hall scored a career-best 22 points in a matchup with cross-town rivals La Salle on February 20th.

The 6-foot-8, 210 lbs wing was one of five players this past season to be selected to the Atlantic-10 Conference All-Rookie Team.

Hall’s size and versatility earned him an invitation to Team USA Basketball's FIBA U19 World Cup training camp earlier this month.

He spent this past week in Chicago competing in this year’s NBA Draft Combine after completing workouts with the Spurs, Cavaliers, Celtics, and Thunder earlier this month as well.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is July 7th.