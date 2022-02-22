KAGS, TEGNA to be acquired by Standard General

TEGNA, which owns KAGS, will become the nation’s largest minority-owned, woman-led broadcast group.

BRYAN, Texas — TEGNA, the parent company of KAGS and 64 other stations across the country, has been sold to Standard General L.P. The announcement of the sale was made Tuesday morning by TEGNA company officials.

The sale will have an equity value of about $5.4 billion and an enterprise value of about $8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt, according to the TEGNA press release.

TEGNA will be acquired for $24 per share in cash, which is a premium of about 39% to TEGNA's unaffected closing share price on Sept. 14, 2021. The transaction was unanimously approved by the TEGNA Board.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Standard General, which follows a thorough review of acquisition proposals received by the Company. After evaluating this opportunity against TEGNA’s standalone prospects and other strategic alternatives, our Board concluded that this transaction maximizes value for TEGNA shareholders," said Howard D. Elias, Chairman of the TEGNA Board.

Following the close of the transaction, Deb McDermott will become CEO and Soo Kim will serve as Chairman of a new Board.

"As long-term investors in the television broadcasting industry, we have a deep admiration for TEGNA and the stations it operates and, in particular, for TEGNA’s talented employees and their commitment to serving their communities," said Soo Kim, Founding Partner of Standard General. "We are excited to partner again with Deb McDermott, who previously spearheaded the broadcast group at Media General, where Standard General was a principal shareholder. We believe TEGNA has a strong foundation and exciting prospects for continued growth as a result of the stewardship of the Board and the current management team. We look forward to building on the Company’s strong foundation and leveraging Deb’s deep industry experience to drive further growth."

McDermott currently serves as CEO of Standard Media and has more than 20 years of experience leading broadcast groups, including previously serving as COO of Media General and as CEO and President of Young Broadcasting.

Part of the deal includes Texas TEGNA stations WFAA in Dallas, KHOU in Houston and KVUE in Austin will be sold off to Cox Media Group. However, what all of that exactly means for the company's future as a whole is still being worked out.

"This transaction is the next step in TEGNA’s evolution and recognizes the value of our portfolio of leading broadcast assets and innovative digital brands," said Dave Lougee, President and CEO of TEGNA. "TEGNA’s employees deserve tremendous credit for their commitment to serving our viewers with high-quality news and content that informs and supports our local communities."