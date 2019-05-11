BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — When you hit the voting booth on Election Day, there are quite a few things on your ballot you may not have been expecting. There are 10 propositions being voted on in Texas today and in case you were wondering what they're all about, we've broken them down for you.

Each proposition has a lot behind it, but we've tried to simplify it so you'll be able to consider your options at the polling place. If you want more research on a proposition, click here.

Proposition 1 deals with letting an elected municipal judge serve as a judge in more than one municipality at the same time. Voting for this proposition means it makes it easier for smaller municipalities to fill empty judgeships and streamline processes. But, those who are against this say this proposition isn't necessary since appointed municipal judges can already serve in more than one municipality at the same time.

RELATED: Voting Gets An Upgrade In The Brazos Valley

Proposition 2 allows the Texas Water Development Board to issue more general obligation bonds of up to $200 million for areas that are considered to be economically distressed.

Proposition 3 deals with taxes in those considered to be disaster areas. If passed, it allows the state legislature to temporarily stop taxing property that has been damaged by a disaster.

Proposition 4 makes it harder for the state to collect an individual income tax. If passed, it eliminates a clause that would allow the state to issue a tax if the legislature votes for it.

Proposition 5 allows our sales taxes on sporting goods to go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, as well as the State Historical Commission. This money would come from the state's general fund, but lawmakers would still decide how it's used.

Proposition 6 allows the state legislature to increase the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute from $3 billion to $6 billion dollars.

RELATED: City of Bryan's mayoral candidates gets ready for Tuesday's election

Proposition 7 would help schools around the state get more funding by increasing the distribution from $300 million to $600 million.

Proposition 8 creates a Flood Infrastructure Fund from the state's Rainy Day Fund. This would set aside money for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control.

Proposition 9 would allow lawmakers to create a property tax exemption for precious metals kept in a state depository.

Proposition 10 allows law enforcement animals to be given to a qualified caretaker after they retire without a fee. As of now, the state doesn't allow public property like K9 officers to go to a private person or organization for free. If this proposition is passed, the person or organization won't have to pay for their retired furry friend.

RELATED: Elections in 4 states Tuesday may put Trump, impeachment to the test

RELATED: 1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?