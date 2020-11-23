Digital Digest: November 23, 2020

What's happening in and around the Brazos Valley today. Would you like your information added? Email us at news@kagstv.com

BRYAN, Texas — There's a lot happening around the Brazos Valley. Take a look at what's happening near you! There are updates to this article all day so be sure to check it throughout your day!

Brazos County

City of Bryan

The City of Bryan has announced all City administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The City will resume normal hours on Monday, November 30. The Bryan Animal Center, Community Development Office, Coulter Field, Parks and Recreation and Neal Recreation Center will also be closed.

If you've got a payment for court due November 26 or 27, you have until Monday, November 30 to pay and those payments will only be accepted on that day.

When it comes to trash collection, residents who have pick-up on Thursday, November 26 will have pick-up on Friday, November 27. There will also be no brush and bulky service on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday's route will be done on Saturday, November 28.

City offices closed Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving holiday On Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, the City of Bryan Municipal Office building and all other City administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Nov. 30

City of College Station

Offices and facilities run by the City of College Station will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday's solid waste and recycling routes will be collected Friday. Friday's routes will be collected Saturday.

If you have an electrical outage, call 855-528-4278 if you live in College Station. If you have a payment due to the municipal court on Thursday or Friday, it must be paid by 5 p.m. on Monday.

------

Dunkin' Donuts is officially open for business! The doors opened this morning at 5 a.m. and customers were already lined up to get ready to run on Dunkin'. If you want to read about this 'next-generation' restaurant and all the perks it's offering, click the link below!

------

Texas A&M News

KAMU-TV will present "Home for the Holidays" , a collection of pieces over the next several weeks. There will be a choral program, featuring The Singing Cadets, The Century Singers and The Women's Chorus. Each of the three groups will have a separate concert, then join together as the Grand Choir to perform the "Hallelujah Chorus". The holiday special will also include "The Nutcracker", performed by Ballet Brazos.

------

The Big Event at Texas A&M University is expected to happen, come spring of 2021, although a final date has not yet been set. The Big Event is a one-day service project where Aggie student volunteers help members of the community who could use an extra hand.

If you've got a fence that needs a touch-up or a yard that could use a tidying, register to have the volunteers stop by.

Need more information? Click the link below and you'll go directly to the event's website, where you can also register!

Home Student Volunteers in 2019 Residents Served in 2019 Big Events Across the US Total Service Hours Since 1982 What is The Big Event? Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. Each spring, tens of

------

Are you concerned about cooking for your family or friends this Thanksgiving? The Brazos PTK, inside the Texas A&M Hotel is offering to cook you dinner and do all the dishes afterwards. The Thanksgiving Family-Style Supper will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers a modern twist on traditional fare for kids and adults.

A reservation is required. Call 979-260-2255 to reserve your spot today. Adults eat for $38.95, Children 4-11 eat for $18.95 and Children ages three and younger eat free!

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, along with Capital Farm Credit, Producers Cooperative Association, Brazos County Farm Bureau and WRI Tractors invites you to the 22nd Annual Ag Breakfast on Tuesday, November 24 at the Brazos County Expo. The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 8:30 a.m.

J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ has been selected to receive the Agricultural Business Award and Rep. Bill Flores will receive the Agricultural Impact Award.

Tickets are limited at the door but there is still time to purchase them! Contact Jordan Prihoda at 979-260-5200 or email at jordan@bcschamber.org.

Grimes County

City of Navasota

Offices and facilities run by the City of Navasota will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal office hours will continue on Monday, November 30. Thursday's trash collection will run on Friday and Friday's routes will be collected Saturday.

The Recycling Center will have regular business hours on Saturday, November 28, 2020. If you have any questions, call 936-825-6475.

------

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Team have created a website that promotes Navasota and Grimes County businesses and events. If you're a business in Grimes County, then make sure you get some promotion out there to potential customers by clicking here!

------

The Navasota Police Department is once again launching Operation Blue Santa 2020 program. The program is designed to help at least 15 children from three elementary schools in Navasota ISD have a special Christmas. If there is a generous outpouring from the community, Operation Blue Santa said they could help more children if the funds are available.

The recommendations for students comes from local school counselors and teachers and the program is hoping to spend up to $100 for each child. Gifts will be distributed on December 23. If you're interested in helping out this program, you can do so by donation, volunteering to go shopping, organizing gifts or wrapping them.

Contact Lt. Mike Mize by emailing him at mmize@navasotatx.gov or at 936-825-6410. Click on the link below for more information!