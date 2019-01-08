COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The staff at Larry J. Ringer Library are very excited to open back up their doors to the residents of Bryan-College Station.

They have been closed since last November for expansion and renovations, and although not yet open to the public, they are eager to return to their new space.

“We are just really excited to get back and see all of our regular patrons in College Station” said Branch Manger Jessica Jones. “We miss them”.

Their expansion includes a larger more accommodating glassed in children’s area, a teen area, five private study rooms, and two very large conference rooms.

They are also going to be bringing more programs, one of which includes sessions for parents for early childhood development.

The staff hopes to open the library doors to the public in late August, with an official grand opening in October.