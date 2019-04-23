BRYAN, Texas — KAGS News is pleased to announce it has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, given by the The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

KAGS was awarded Excellence in Social Media for reporting on our Twitter and Facebook pages. This is the second year KAGS has won this award.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971, according to its website. The Edward R. Murrow Award recognizes local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA code of ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

"This is a great honor and a testament to the hard work of our entire team," said KAGS General Manager Roby Somerford. "KAGS is committed to a strong, digital first newsroom and it shows."