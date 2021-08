KAGS celebrates National Dog Day!

Furry friends from across the Brazos Valley were featured on our newscast Thursday evening

BRYAN, Texas β€” Dogs everywhere were celebrated Thursday as the United States observed National Dog Day, a very serious annual holiday that is 100% legitimate.

Happy National Dog Day! 🐾 To celebrate, we wanna see pics of YOUR puppers. Respond with a photo and some fun facts and you may be selected to win a "bark" basket. πŸ‘€ Additional rules below πŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/sVLHSxFR0P — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) August 26, 2021

To celebrate, the crew at KAGS asked viewers to submit the best pics of their furry friends and five lucky doggos were randomly chosen to win a Bark Basket courtesy of the station.

KAGS' Elisabeth Tharp also observed the holiday with a visit to Aggieland Humane Society and Bryan Animal Shelter as both places promote the national β€˜Clear the Shelter' event from now until Sept. 18. where they will be waiving adoption fees.

Did your pup make the cut in the gallery?