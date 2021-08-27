KAGS celebrates National Dog Day!

Furry friends from across the Brazos Valley were featured on our newscast Thursday evening

BRYAN, Texas — Dogs everywhere were celebrated Thursday as the United States observed National Dog Day, a very serious annual holiday that is 100% legitimate.

Happy National Dog Day! 🐾 To celebrate, we wanna see pics of YOUR puppers. Respond with a photo and some fun facts and you may be selected to win a "bark" basket. 👀 Additional rules below 👇 pic.twitter.com/sVLHSxFR0P — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) August 26, 2021

To celebrate, the crew at KAGS asked viewers to submit the best pics of their furry friends and five lucky doggos were randomly chosen to win a Bark Basket courtesy of the station.

KAGS' Elisabeth Tharp also observed the holiday with a visit to Aggieland Humane Society and Bryan Animal Shelter as both places promote the national ‘Clear the Shelter' event from now until Sept. 18. where they will be waiving adoption fees.

Did your pup make the cut in the gallery?