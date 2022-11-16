Texas Gun Sense Executive Director speaks to Bryan leaders about gun bills before legislative session

The Executive Director for Texas Gun Sense said that on average, 4,000 Texans die each year from gun-related tragedies.

BRYAN, Texas — Several bills have been pre-filed for the next legislative session that is set to start on Jan 10.

Of the topics being discussed among Texas Lawmakers, Nicole Golden, the Executive Director for Texas Gun Sense, said that gun safety appears to be at the top of their topic discussions.

According to Golden, 46 bills have been filed to be discussed once the session starts up. She said that among the bills that were filed, the majority discuss gun regulations that could make drastic changes to Texas gun laws if they’re passed.

“I can’t say what the legislature will do. I can only say that we’ll be there with our partners and stakeholders and getting the voices out there that need to be heard to move the needle in big or small ways,” said Golden.

Golden started Texas Gun Sense, a gun safety advocacy group based in Austin, after she witnessed the events in Sandy Hook. Nearly a year ago, Golden experienced the loss of her friend to gun violence, telling KAGS that it was a tough reality to come to terms with.

After the events of Uvalde in May, where 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary, Golden explained that she had a tough time understanding what would come next.

“I had very little time to soak up what had happened…. It’s almost like you go to another plane where you know you’re not fully in your skin,” said Golden.

Golden spoke to community leaders on Wednesday afternoon at the Bryan Rotary Club and informed the organization about what they hoped to accomplish as lawmakers discuss which bills to consider and which ones to pass on.