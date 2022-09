Power outages at the KAGS TV have caused both broadcasts on Weds, Sept. 7 to be cancelled.

BRYAN, Texas — Power outages as a result of storms on Weds, Sept 7 have caused KAGS TV's broadcasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to be cancelled.

News broadcasts will resume at 10:30 p.m. Thurs, Sept 8 pending maintenance and restoration of the station's broadcasting interfaces and equipment.