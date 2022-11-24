x
KAGS welcomes Monique Brand and Andrea Uribe as News Director and Multiskilled Journalist

Credit: KAGS

BRYAN, Texas — KAGS TV has welcomed Monique Brand and Andrea Uribe as News Director and Multiskilled Journalist respectively.

The two are key additions in providing news coverage to all of the Brazos Valley and are excited to expand the KAGS TV footprint in the local area.

You can read more about them or any other KAGS team members here.

