BRYAN, Texas —

The KAGS pet of the week is Tom Collins, a domestic shorthair tabby kitten. Dropped off at the Aggieland Humane Society, this little fella is ready to find his forever home.

The furry guy was born on July 1, so this kitten is curious and ready to explore the world around him. He is available for adoption right now. Tom Collins is neutered and has some of his vaccines, so head over to Aggieland Humane Society, off Leonard Road, or check out their website for more information on this kitten and other adoptable pets.

Check out the Aggieland Humane Society’s 13th Annual Weiner Fest on Oct. 5 at Wolf Pen Creek. Enjoy a full day of events including a costume contest, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, a kid zone and of course the famous wiener races. Not a wiener? We’ll have the wanna-be wiener races too! Click here for more information.