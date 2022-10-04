Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot.
According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers.
The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, went with the cash option and will take home nearly $12 million before taxes.
According to Lottery officials, the winner described being ‘surprised’ at winning and plans to use the newly found riches for traveling and business.
Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.