Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

The winning ticket was bought at a convenience store in Willis last month.

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, went with the cash option and will take home nearly $12 million before taxes.

According to Lottery officials, the winner described being ‘surprised’ at winning and plans to use the newly found riches for traveling and business.