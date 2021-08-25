"Keep Brazos Beautiful" aims to stay true to its name

BRYAN, Texas — Today, Keep Brazos Beautiful hosted their awards ceremony honoring those serving in the community as well as some of their own current and former employees.
Shawnee Chavez, a former intern at Keep Brazos Beautiful, says that her experience working at the organization gave her great experience in working with the environment.
Chavez has lived in the Brazos Valley since 2005, graduated from College Station High School, and now attends Texas A&M University as a Bioenvironmental Science major. She says that litter has been a growing problem for the area over the years.
Now, the college student is looking to solve the problem by creating a program to reduce the amount of littering on roadways.
The organization is also currently in the process of figuring out a way to help stop the spread of litter. James Edge, Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful, says that the problem needs to be stopped, otherwise it could affect ‘everything.’