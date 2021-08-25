"Keep Brazos Beautiful" aims to stay true to its name

The organization hosted an award ceremony Wednesday and addressed the county's littering

BRYAN, Texas — Today, Keep Brazos Beautiful hosted their awards ceremony honoring those serving in the community as well as some of their own current and former employees.

Shawnee Chavez, a former intern at Keep Brazos Beautiful, says that her experience working at the organization gave her great experience in working with the environment.

Chavez has lived in the Brazos Valley since 2005, graduated from College Station High School, and now attends Texas A&M University as a Bioenvironmental Science major. She says that litter has been a growing problem for the area over the years.

Now, the college student is looking to solve the problem by creating a program to reduce the amount of littering on roadways.

Who would waste perfectly good Dr. Pepper? Today’s story focuses on an issue in many cities, litter! Hear from a local organization and student on how they’re trying to solve the problem! Tonight on @KAGSnews at 6! pic.twitter.com/i4Dc3w4aAn — William Johnson (@willjohnsonnews) August 25, 2021