Texas A&M's Kellen Mond declares for NFL draft, says goodbye to Aggieland after four years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — He set five program records for Texas A&M in 2020 and now, quarterback Kellen Mond is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

The TAMU senior made his announcement on Twitter Thursday. He said after discussing the opportunity with his family, he decided it was time to go for it. "It has been an incredible four years as an Aggie," Mond said in the Tweet. "I am looking forward to the new chapters in my life and having the 12th Man behind me every step of the way!"

Mond has been a powerhouse for the Aggie program, setting five program records in 2020, including career passing yards with 9,661, career passing touchdowns with 71 and completions at 801. He also tied with former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel with 93 career touchdowns.

Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021

Mond's statement also included a shoutout to the 12th Man, and said he couldn't have accomplished what he did without them. "I have been fortunate to have the best coaches, athletic staff, academic staff, and especially, the best teammates."

He also took time to thank all of Aggieland. "You have been by my side to support and challenge me every step of the way. There is nothing like the Aggie Nation."