Kemp Elementary students give back to one of their own

Fourth-grader Rhaniyah has battle heart issues for several months, forcing her to stay away from school

BRYAN, Texas — Students at Kemp Elementary School collected money to give to a fellow student who has had to battle heart issues for several months.

Maria Hurtado, a third-grade teacher at Kemp Elementary School with Bryan ISD, said that this started roughly a week ago and the kids collected $450 for Rhaniyah.

Rhaniyah, a fourth-grader, has battled heart issues for several months which forced her to be away from school.

The school gathered on Monday afternoon as Rhaniyah and her mother drove up to the school as students held out signs reading “Get Well Soon” and “We Love You, Rhaniyah.”

Members of the third-grade class as well as more students gathered and Rhaniyah began to cry seeing the support she had from her school.

“The students kept coming in every day saying I went to my aunt’s house today and she gave me two dollars. I went to my grandma’s house and she gave me five dollars and it just poured in. In one week that’s what 33 students did,” said Hurtado.