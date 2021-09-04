Brothers honored by Governor Abbott for saving lives during Bryan's Kent Moore Cabinets Shooting

Authorities said the three brothers saved others when a man opened fire at Kent Moore Cabinets on April 8.

BRYAN, Texas — Three brothers who worked together at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan are being honored by Governor Abbott and Texas DPS. Authorities said Nathan, Randy and Justin Whited saved lives on April 8 when another employee opened fire and began shooting at other coworkers.

Authorities said the three brothers distracted the shooter away from others and instead, put their own lives on the line. One person, Timothy Smith, was killed in the shooting, six others were hurt. One of those hurt was Nathan Whited, who suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to family members and a GoFundMe page, Nathan has had more than 20 surgeries. It is expected he will need more.

Texas DPS, on behalf of the Office of Governor Abbott, honored the brothers with special commendations for their actions that day. Randy helped get Justin out of the building. He then went back inside, according to his family, and pulled an injured Nathan out.