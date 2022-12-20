Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season

Children helped donate food and gifts so that everyone can enjoy the holidays.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season.

Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive.

In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a "Angel Tree for Teachers" event. Parents and students were able to take home more than 50 gifts.

Kiddie Academy of College Station Director, Melissa Mason, states "Our students learned about taking care of others this month, whether it's by donating food items or toys for their peers, our teachers and parents partnered together to teach the children these valuable lessons."

These local Kiddie Academy locations played a role in the Academy's effort to donate over 3,000 food items and 1,000 toys this holiday season.

For more information on the Kiddie Academy, visit here.