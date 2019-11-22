BRYAN, Texas — The holiday season is coming around fast, and students are more than ready for break.

The students at Rayburn Intermediate put on their dancing shoes and took their cafeteria for a spin today. Some students broke out to dance and song while others sat with their parents and watched during Thanksgiving lunch.

For some, this flash mob was a completely new and exciting experience.They proposed the idea to their math teacher and held four secret practices.

“It was really cute, it was really good. Like we talked about boosting morale because our life is so great and we want to share that, and so I think we did something really great,” said sixth grade math teacher Fabi Payton.

But there's a greater motivation behind their dance moves.They're hoping their flash-mob goes viral, which would then allow them to buy IPads for their class.

"I applied for a grant with IPads and I didn't get it, but I don't think they understand the apps that I use with them. The kids haven't even gotten to do all the stuff that I do because we don't have IPads," said Payton.

Fabi and her class are trying to get more class equipment so that they can learn all the sixth grade math to the best of their ability. They are also hoping to hold another flash mob before Christmas break.

