Police: At least 1 injured in shooting at Killeen Mall

Killeen Police say they will give a statement at 9 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — At least one person was injured in a shooting at the Killeen Mall Tuesday night, the Killeen Police Department said.

Killeen PD first alerted the public to "stay away" from the mall due to a "situation" shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez told 6 News police were evacuating the mall because of the incident and continue to ask people to "stay clear" from the area.

The person who was shot was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries, Killeen PD said. There is no word if they have a shooting suspect in police custody.

6 News spoke with Monica Silcott who was at the mall at the time of the incident.

“We were at the mall when three shots were fired. All of a sudden a girl came running through and yelled at us to run," Silcott said. "Someone was shooting. We ran to the parking lot to hide behind the dumpster."

Police say if you are trying to pick someone up from the mall, you are asked to park on the west side across South WS Young Drive.

