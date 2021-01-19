Killeen police release body camera footage from officer who shot, killed Patrick Warren

The footage shows Warren charge at Officer Reynaldo Contreras at which point Contreras shoots him three times.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story was prior to the release of the body camera footage.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble addressed the fatal shooting of Patrick Warren by Officer Reynaldo Contreras Tuesday.

Kimble showed the graphic body camera footage to media members in the room.

The footage begins with Contreras pulling up the house and coming to the front door. He's invited inside then leaves again to deescalate the situation and wait for backup, according to Kimble.

A short time later, the footage shows Warren come out of the house and approach Contreras who is telling Warren to get on the ground warning him that he will tase him.

Contreras fires his taser at Warren who falls to the ground. Contreras tells Warren to stay on the ground.

Warren gets back up and continues toward Contreras. The officer can be heard warning Warren that he is going to shoot him. At that point, Contreras fires his gun three times at Warren.

Contreras went to the home after Warren's family had called for a mental health officer but was told one was not available, according to the Warren family attorney Lee Merritt.

Kimble said he was releasing the video because the narrative up to that point told a story that was not accurate.

6 News reached out to Merritt who said he planned to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

Video from a doorbell camera that was released by the Warren family shows Warren walk out his front door and walk toward Contreras while waving his arms.

Warren walks out of view of the camera at which point Contreras used a taser on him.

The video then cuts to another shot that shows Warren get back up and continue toward the officer. One of Warren's family members can be heard telling Warren to sit down, and asking the officer not to shoot him. Then three gunshots are fired out of view of the camera.

Warren died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Contreras was placed on administrative leave Warren's family wants Contreras to be fired and arrested.

Texas Rangers were put in charge of the investigation. Kimble said the department was conducting its own internal investigation.

The day before Contreras came to the house, Warren's family again called for a mental health deputy because Warren was having what Merritt called a "manic episode."

Another video from the doorbell camera, shows the mental health deputy at the front door. He goes inside and leaves more than an hour later with Warren.