Families gather at Galveston County 'killing fields' 40 years after gruesome discoveries were made

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Saturday was an emotional day for the families of victims whose bodies were dumped in the "killing fields" off I-45 in Galveston County.

The families of four girls who were killed four decades ago are still searching for justice and closure.

They held a vigil at the place where their bodies were found.

"We just want to pick up the pieces, move ahead," Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, said.

Oct. 7, 1983, was the last time Heidi Villareal-Frye was seen alive by family members. She's one of the four people found dead in the killing fields.

"Forty years ... I'm looking at my family and what we've gone through ... decades of missing her," Heidi's niece, Nina Jager, said.

Jager has taken it upon herself to continue the fight for justice that her grandfather, Heidi's father, started four decades ago.

"It's just important that nobody forgets what happened to these girls out here," she said.

Months after Heidi's body was found, Tim Miller's 16-year-old daughter, Laura, disappeared. Her body was found in the fields 17 months later.

"A lot of emotions. A lot of memories over the last 40 years," Miller said. "We want to be able to put our lives back together someday."

The disappearance of Laura is what led Miller to start helping families find their missing loved ones.

The two other girls found dead in the fields -- Audrey Cook and Donna Prudhomme -- weren't identified until 2019.

Although the families of Laura and Heidi believe they know who the killer is, to this day, no one has been charged.

"The anger that's inside because of what has happened and why we can't get that justice," Miller said.

The families aren't giving up the fight.

"As long as I'm still breathing and able, I'm not going to stop," Jager said.

Galveston County authorities said the cases are not closed and they're still trying to find out who's responsible for the deaths in the early 80s.