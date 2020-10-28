KinderCare offering one day of free child care for voting parents

If you're trying to make it to the polls but can't track down a sitter, KinderCare is offering up a free day so you can cast your vote.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Early voting can help ease wait times on Election Day, but when it comes to families, finding a time to vote can remain stressful when you can't find child care.

There could be long lines at your polling location or other unexpected delays, making it hard for parents to line up proper child care. KinderCare Learning Centers want to help you out.

As one of the largest early childhood learning and daycare providers in the country, KinderCare is offering parents one day of free child care from now until the end of the year. You can't pass this up, mom and dad. You could make your voting day a special day the two of you can share, or, if you're a single parent or caregiver, make it a special day just for you.

KinderCare | Child Daycare Centers & Early Education Programs KinderCare aims to protect your privacy online the way we protect your family in person, with care and caution. To improve the website experience, this site uses cookies as described in our Cookie Notice. Click allow to consent to the use of this technology on our site.

Election Day is included on this list. There are four centers in the Bryan-College Station area and families with children six weeks old to 12 years old can take advantage of this. We contacted KinderCare locally ourselves and they confirmed they are participating in this freebie for parents.

While it would be great to have your kids tag along to watch you exercise your right to vote, some parents may not have this option for any number of reasons. KinderCare centers are also operating with enhanced health and safety protocols, in case you were concerned with operations in a global pandemic. If you need more information before you decide, check out the link below. It will take you directly to KinderCare's press release on the free day.