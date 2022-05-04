Drivers will have to take alternative routes when driving near Luther Drive.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Knife River Corporation has started construction on east FM 2818 and Luther Drive intersection. Drivers are asked to change their normal route when driving westbound to another alternative route. Construction officials are planning the project to be completed in two phases. During their construction, eastbound will be accessible at all times. If weather permits, both sections of Luther Drive will be completed in 24 days.

The first part of the construction will focus on the north side of Luther Drive while still leaving the eastbound accessible for traffic. The second part of the construction will focus on the south side while moving the eastbound traffic to the north side of Luther's intersection.

👉Lane closure on Wellborn as project begins to move the 🛤 crossing from Cain Road to Deacon Drive. The Wellborn & Deacon intersection will also get 🚦. https://t.co/lU8bHUeok2 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 4, 2022

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along Harvey Mitchell Parkway by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.