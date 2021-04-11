Knowing the signs of domestic violence and how to speak out

There are six types of domestic violence: physical, sexual, financial, emotional, verbal and psychological. Some start off as small red flags that people typically look over.



"There's also stalking and digital abuse can also fall under the psychological and emotional abuse and that's just controlling your social media accounts controlling anything like your access to phones or access to be able to communicate with others," Alyssa Jewell, Prevention and Outreach Specialist, said.



"Most abusive relationships is that it's about the abuser, is all about power and control," CSPD officer Tristen Lopez said. "So manipulating the relationship towards the end of power and control and they will do a variety of tactics to try and achieve that."



According to CSPD, the number of reports is higher in women though men equal to anywhere between third and one-quarter victims.



"I think on just like a social level that can be portrayed and mirrored of the stigmas that are around men reaching out for help," said Jewell.



One of the key things is to recognize warning signs that you are in an abusive relationship and plan for safety here in College Station there are resources that can offer you help.



"If you report it to the police department the initial officer will make a report. If there is no probable cause at the time of the initial investigation to make an arrest, then the case is evaluated by our criminal investigation division," Lopez said. "If there is something to follow up on as a detective they will conduct additional interviews and investigation and then work closely with the Brazos county attorney's office to pursue charges."



Officials say you shouldn't just think "oh that's how he or she is". Get out before you can't walk away because everyone deserves a healthy relationship.